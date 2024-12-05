Search underway for semi-truck after hit-and-run crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a semi-truck involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent two brothers to the hospital in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 pm near North and Temperance.

The California Highway Patrol says a semi-truck ran a stop sign before a pick-up truck hit the side of the trailer.

The driver of the semi did not stop after the crash.

Investigators say a 20-year old man and his younger teenage brother were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Authorities are now searching for a red big rig with a white trailer.

They believe it has damage on the right side of the trailer.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

