Security concerns at DNC as local delegates make their way to Chicago

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As more than 50,000 people are expected to make their way to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, there is rising concern over security.

"We're looking at all possibilities. We've worked very well with our federal partners, also our state, local partners, our county partners and we've had great collaboration around these types of things, and we want to make sure whatever happens, we are prepared for any possibility," said Larry Snelling from the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1968, an event that ended with violent clashes between protestors and police.

Larry Snelling with the Chicago Police Department said law enforcement looked at past mistakes and feels confident an event like that won't happen again.

It took 28 years for the windy city host the DNC again in 1996.

Local Democratic delegates are now making their way to the city and said they're ready to represent the Central Valley.

"There is so much excitement for our presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, and the historical achievement with her being the first woman of color to ascend on the national stage," said Eric Payne, a Fresno Democratic delegate.

He believes Kamala Harris will create real change in the country.

"She's proposing a $25,000 federal subsidy for down payment assistance programs and a pathway to homeownership for the everyday American. So, that's something that we are you know, really change the trajectory of our country as folks to achieve the American dream," said Payne.

But Connie Conway, the president of the Republican Party of Tulare County, has questions about a program like that.

"The problem is, where are you getting this money? Who's gonna pay for that? And I think for taxpayers right now that are stretched to feed their family, I would say a lot to do with inflation. they can blame that on others, but Bidenomics, I don't believe was anybody's friend," said Conway.

Conway said whichever candidate wins this election, they'll need to boost the economy.

Harris and running mate Governor Tim Walz have acknowledged challenges that lie ahead.

A recent poll found Harris has a perceived advantage over former President Trump on leadership qualities such as honesty, but Americans are more likely to trust Trump on issues like the economy and immigration.

