Security measures in place for weekend crowds at Big Fresno Fair

Big times are back at the Big Fresno Fair and officials are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

Big times are back at the Big Fresno Fair and officials are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

Big times are back at the Big Fresno Fair and officials are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

Big times are back at the Big Fresno Fair and officials are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big times are back at the Big Fresno Fair and officials are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe.

"There's private security in uniform, there's security that you might not see in uniform, that you are not going to be aware that they are there," said fair spokesperson German Amezcua.

There's also cameras throughout the facility and at least 80 Fresno police officers on grounds daily.

"These officers out here are very diligent, they're constantly moving, so we usually hit things off before it happens, we see things kind of - if they do, starting off, then will address that and will either ask them to leave or talk to them and say this kind of behavior is not going to be tolerated," said Fresno Police Sgt. Mark VanWyhe.

The weekend admission policy is now in place for kids under the age of 18.

They have to be with an adult in order to enter the fair after 7 pm.

If you are older, you will have to show ID and guests will not be allowed to re-enter the gates on Friday or Saturday nights after 9.

"It's been very effective, it started back in 2017 and we have seen families - a decrease in a lot of incidents - and families just be able to come out and enjoy the fair," said Amezcua.

Sgt. VanWyhe encourages everyone to drive safely and lookout for pedestrians.

He says law enforcement will also be patrolling outside the gates.

"This is probably one of the safest places to be in Fresno for the next two weeks," said Sgt.VanWyhe.

If you do happen to lose your child, all lost children are taken to the gingerbread house near the chance avenue gate.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.