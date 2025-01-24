See a weird light in the Valley sky? It was likely the aftermath of a SpaceX launch

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you saw a strange light in the sky Friday morning, you weren't alone.

Several ABC30 insiders shared videos and pictures from Mariposa and Clovis, showing an unusual display in the sky.

This is likely the aftermath of a SpaceX launch at about 6 am Friday.

According to the company's website, a Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites took place at the Vandenberg Space Force base in Santa Barbara County.

SpaceX confirmed on social media that the launch was successful.

Starlink satellites aim to provide high-speed internet.

Those launched Friday morning will orbit California.

