Selma family mourns father they say died in DUI-related north Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Selma family is reeling after a north Fresno crash claimed their loved one late last month.

"He was very hugging," Elisa Zarate said of her brother Gabriel. "He was always hugging us, giving us lots of love. Being there for us when we needed him."

Gabriel was 45, a 1999 state champion in the high jump for Parlier High, and a two-time Valley champ at Selma High.

His family is now left to remember him as a loving son, brother, and father of two. He was hit by a car as he walked near Herndon and Blackstone avenues on January 26.

"He was crossing the street," Elisa said. "There were lots of restaurants, so, obviously, maybe he was going to get some food. And what we know is a car struck him."

Elisa believes Gabriel was the victim of a drunk driver.

"We want justice," she said. "That was my little brother. I could still have him here if someone was not drinking behind the wheel."

Detectives say Lori Bagdasarian was driving. She walked away with a citation.

Police say she did not see the man in the roadway but say she showed signs of being intoxicated.

Fresno Police now tell Action News there have been 47 DUI-related collisions so far this year. The District Attorney's Office confirms at least eight deaths.

"Those deaths are all preventable, and it's absolutely tragic," Fresno County District 5 Supervisor Nathan Magsig said.

He unveiled several billboards before the holidays.

"That drink and die message. It's simple," he said. "It's two words, and it's absolutely true."

With the billboards up, deadly accidents fell, according to county officials.

But the signs have come down. The county does not have funding to continue the campaign year-round.

Magsig is now looking for grant opportunities.

"As you educate the public and remind them to not drink and drive and don't speed and don't drive while distracted, that can save lives, and so we do need to be educating the public more," he said.

Magsig is concerned that DUI-related deaths could rise with the Super Bowl this weekend, and he is urging people who have had anything to drink to designate a sober driver.

You can donate to Gabriel Zarate's family here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-gabriel-zarates-funeral-costs

