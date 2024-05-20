Senior Success Stories: Coalinga senior fulfills promise of graduating after having baby

Fabiola Solis promised her parents she'd graduate high school, despite what could've been a major setback her sophomore year.

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fabiola Solis won't be walking the halls of Coalinga High School much longer.

Graduation is just around the corner.

"I'm feeling nervous and excited for the fact that I'm going to be out of high school," she said.

Her freshman year started at home - during the pandemic.

"I feel like that year was the hardest," she said.

Students were invited back to campus her sophomore year, and she started getting back into the groove of things.

Then, on a Saturday night toward the end of her sophomore year, her life changed.

"I had told my sister I might be pregnant, I don't know," she said.

Fabiola is the youngest of four girls, so one of her sisters went to get her a pregnancy test - and it was positive.

She says she was scared to tell her parents.

"I'm from a Mexican household, so imagine really strict parents finding out their teenage daughter got pregnant," Solis said.

While her parents were disappointed, Fabiola says her father took it hardest and their relationship was strained.

He said no matter what, she had to keep going to school.

She did, and several teachers and administrators were there to assist along the way.

"Mrs. Love was also one of my number-one supporters," Solis said.

Korie Love, her math teacher, says she initially didn't know Fabiola was pregnant.

Once she found out, she asked Fabiola how she could support her, but says Fabiola didn't need much.

"She really didn't want any special treatment," Love said. "She would come in, do her work. Very self-driven."

On December 18, 2022, Fabiola gave birth to a beautiful little boy she named Xavier.

"I don't know how to explain it - my heart just like grew," she said. "I felt like it expanded."

She says her mom is her biggest supporter and her dad has since come around. She says now, their relationship is better than ever.

Fabiola tried independent study for a few months but it wasn't working, so with the support from her family, she went back to high school.

She's also picked up a part-time job.

"When I'm at school or at work, they take turns helping me take care of him," she said.

Her sister even brought Xavier by during our interview.

"Seeing him, how happy he is, makes me happy," Fabiola said.

Fabiola hopes her story will speak to other young mothers who are facing the same obstacles.

"I hope it inspires them," she said.

