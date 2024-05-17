Man sentenced to 30 years for attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband with hammer in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- The man convicted on assault and attempted kidnapping charges in connection with breaking into Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi's home and assaulting her husband, Paul, was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said DePape will receive credit for approximately 18 months and 20 days already served. The government had asked for 40 years.

DePape was convicted of assault and attempted kidnapping charges in November of last year.

Outside court, spokesperson Abraham Simmons read a statement on behalf of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California.

"Today's sentence reflects David DePape's lack of remorse and contrition for violently assaulting Mr. Pelosi," said Simmons.

In asking for 14 years, DePape's defense attorney noted he had no prior contact with the criminal justice system, was at a low point in his life, feels great remorse and that this was not a murder case.

Still Judge Corley gave three reasons for her 30 year sentence.

First, she said she believes DePape is presently dangerous.

Second, she called the very violent act of attacking Paul Pelosi "completely gratuitous," focusing on the facts that Speaker Pelosi wasn't home at the time and that DePape hit Pelosi with a hammer over the head with full force even with police at the door.

A guilty verdict was declared on Wednesday for David DePape, the man charged with the attack on Paul Pelosi and convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping.

And third, that his actions were unprecedented in that he broke into the home of a politician and attacked her spouse. Something Judge Corley said could keep others from choosing a life of political service. Telling DePape, "We will never know everything we have lost."

A sentiment echoed by the acting assistant agent in charge of the FBI.

"Public servants and indeed all citizens deserve to work and live without threats of violence or of intimidation," said Sergio Lopez, Acting Assistant Agent in Charge of the FBI.

Prior to sentencing, Pelosi's daughter read two statements, one on behalf of her father and one on behalf of her mother. In them we learned, Paul Pelosi continues to suffer with dizziness, falling down and headaches and that he has to avoid bright lights and loud noises. Also, that Nancy and Paul don't speak to one another about the attack so as not to renew the trauma.

Outside court, DePape's son and ex-wife reacted to his sentence.

"We're going to appeal this," said Gypsy Taub, DePape's ex-wife.

"I think that's quite sad, I think that's a really long time because if you think about it right, he's already nearly 50, it's basically just a death sentence," said Nebosvod Gonzalez, DePape's son.

Judge Corley told DePape she believes there's one silver lining to the case, his reconnecting to his family, noting the letters of support the court received from his mother and twin sister.

DePape does have the right to appeal both his conviction and Friday's sentence. Proceedings continue next week in Superior Court for the state charges he's facing.