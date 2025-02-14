Sequoia Brewing Company announces sudden closure of all locations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A well-known Valley brewery is closing up shop.

In a social media post on Thursday afternoon, the owner of Sequoia Brewery announced his 27-year run has come to an end.

He went on to thank customers for letting him "ride the best wave ever for all these decades."

Sequoia Brewing has three locations.

One in northeast Fresno at Champlain and Perrin, a long-time spot in the Tower District, and a third location in Visalia.

All three are scheduled to close Sunday night.

The post did not mention a reason for the shutdown.

It impacts some 80 employees.