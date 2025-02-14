BreakingMagnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Fresno County, USGS says
24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Sequoia Brewing Company announces sudden closure of all locations

KFSN logo
Friday, February 14, 2025 2:39AM
Sequoia Brewing Company announces sudden closure of all locations
A well-known Valley brewery is closing up shop.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A well-known Valley brewery is closing up shop.

In a social media post on Thursday afternoon, the owner of Sequoia Brewery announced his 27-year run has come to an end.

He went on to thank customers for letting him "ride the best wave ever for all these decades."

Sequoia Brewing has three locations.

One in northeast Fresno at Champlain and Perrin, a long-time spot in the Tower District, and a third location in Visalia.

All three are scheduled to close Sunday night.

The post did not mention a reason for the shutdown.

It impacts some 80 employees.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW