Several injured following head-on crash in Tulare county, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash in Tulare County.

Officers responded to the area of State Route 63 and Road 124 north of Visalia just before 1:30 p.m.

Investigators say a white Honda driving on Route 63 turned left, crashing into a black SUV on Road 124.

Several people were taken to the hospital, with some suffering major injuries.

It's unknown exactly how many people were injured at this time.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.