﻿Shakira makes history as first performer at Valley Children's Stadium this August

Every fall, the power and passion of the Red Wave are hard to miss under the bright lights at Valley Children's Stadium.

Every fall, the power and passion of the Red Wave are hard to miss under the bright lights at Valley Children's Stadium.

Every fall, the power and passion of the Red Wave are hard to miss under the bright lights at Valley Children's Stadium.

Every fall, the power and passion of the Red Wave are hard to miss under the bright lights at Valley Children's Stadium.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every fall, the power and passion of the Red Wave is hard to miss under the bright lights at Valley Children's Stadium.

This year, just weeks before the first Fresno State Football game, the stadium will transform, welcoming Latina icon Shakira, who added Fresno to her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour."

"I mean, it's exciting. Anytime you can come to this iconic venue to see the greatest Latina artist of all time, I mean it's going to be iconic," said Fresno State Director of Athletics Garrett Klassy.

Fresno State Director of Athletics Garrett Klassy says he has been collaborating with university and city leaders to find more ways to utilize this massive stadium, generating revenue.

In partnership with Live Nation, Klassy says booking Shakira happened very quickly and is an opportunity, he says must be done right.

"We need to make sure that Shakira has a great time, and her fans have a great time. This is not about getting just one concert here. This is how we build on this and make it special so we can have more concerts."

Shakira will make history by being the first concert, but the stadium has hosted other large events, including Billy Graham's Crusade in 2001.

The stadium can seat over 40,000 people, but due to the stage setup, it will be open to about 30,000 fans.

A number Klassy is not worried about.

" We are going to operate this just like a football game day. We have the staffing here and the capabilities with police here and DPS on campus."

Less than a mile from the stadium is Wesley United Methodist Church, where over 350 parking spots are taken on game nights.

Hansen believes that adding more events is not only great for their church's revenue but also for the community.

" The revenue goes into our ministry, our church, and our neighborhood, like the food pantry," said Andy Hansen-Smith.

Some residents in surrounding neighborhoods are excited to enjoy the concert from their backyards.

"I think Shakira will be great for the town, everyone will be polite, and I think it will go great. I think we should do more concerts," said Niles Foote.

In the past, other residents have addressed concerns over the loud music being a disturbance.

Klassy says the concert will be scheduled to end at a decent time and understands those concerns.

"We are going to be very sensitive to the community to make sure we are not doing this every week," said Klassy, "We are going to be strategic, and hopefully this goes off seamlessly and we have more great events in the future."

Klassy says promoters from across the country have been calling him, and he is having conversations that could bring a big country artist.

You can buy tickets to see Shakira on Ticketmaster.