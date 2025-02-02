Shooting and pursuit involving Merced County Sheriff's deputies injures suspect

DELHI, Calif. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting involving deputies in Merced County that injured a suspect on Saturday night.

At 8:30 p.m., Merced County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle by a residence near Schendel Avenue and Stephens Street in Delhi.

When deputies arrived, officials say the suspect, Juan Ibarra Rosales, fled the scene, prompting a pursuit.

During the chase, officials say Rosales drove his car into deputies' patrol cars.

Authorities say a deputy opened fire during the chase near Stephens Street between Locust Street and Delhi Avenue, striking Rosales one time.

Rosales continued driving and crashed into another car.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and officials say his injuries are not life-threatening and believe Rosales may have been under the influence.