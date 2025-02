Sign stolen from Merced's Applegate Zoo

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police are searching for the person who stole the recently installed sign at Applegate Zoo.

The city of Merced says the sign was for the community, and they are heartbroken by the theft.

If you have any information about who may have taken it, you're asked to contact the Merced Police Department.