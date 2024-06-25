Meet the sisters who broke world record for highest combined age of 6 living siblings

Six sisters from Missouri are now the world record holders for the highest combined age of six living siblings, Guinness World Records officials confirmed to "Good Morning America."

The sisters, who were born into the Overall family in Farmington, include Norma Jacob, 101, Lorene Kollmeyer, 98, Maxine Cole, 97, Doris Griffith, 94, Margaret Norton, 90, and Elma Jennings, 88. Together, they have a combined age of just under 571 years -- and counting.

Their ages were verified by Guinness World Records on March 6, 2024. At that time, the sisters' combine age was 570 years and 40 days.

In an interview with "GMA," Cole said the idea to apply for the title came from her nephew, Dean, the son of her oldest sister, Jacob.

The sisters who were born into the Overall family in Farmington, Miss., are now the holders of the world record title for having the highest combined age of six living siblings. Courtesy Notley Hawkins

"He just decided that sounded like we might be, you know, eligible. So he started this," Cole shared.

As part of the requirements to compete for the record, the sisters had to submit over 100 documents including birth certificates, marriage certificates, school records and photographs, among others, to verify their ages and backgrounds.

Cole, who still resides in Missouri, told "GMA" she and her sisters grew up during the Great Depression and experienced many significant life events together.

"We have a wonderful relationship. We've always been close," Cole said.

"As time went on ... some of us moved out of town," she continued, adding, "I've lived here all my life. And, three other sisters are here. And we just got along famously."

Cole explained that she and her sisters took trips together as they got older, visiting places like Washington, D.C., and even theme parks like Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

She said although she and her sisters are now in different types of living situations due their needs and health concerns, they still maintain "a good relationship."

As for how she and her siblings were able to stay close throughout the years, Cole credited their upbringing and parents.

"We all were raised in the church. We belong to the First Baptist Church here in Farmington, and our mother and dad took us to Sunday school in church [ growing up ] ," she said. "They've taught us to observe the Golden Rule and be kind to each other and love each other. And, in fact, in our daily lives, we've tried to do that. And I think that has been a wonderful thing that happened to us. We had wonderful parents."

Discussing her and her sisters' world record accomplishment, Cole said, "I feel really blessed to be a part of that."

She noted that she and her sisters enjoyed the whole process, saying she is "so thankful for the opportunity."

"We just feel so blessed that this happened," she added. "It just opened up a new world for us."