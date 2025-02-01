Sisters reunited with family after father is arrested for mother's murder in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two little girls from Kings County are now safe with family after a traumatic week.

Kings County Sheriff's deputies say they were kidnapped by their father, 23-year-old Jonathan Maldonado-Cruz, after he murdered their mother, 22-year-old Madeline Rose Cuevas.

Action News spoke to Joel Cuevas, the victim's father and the grandfather of the two little girls, Friday morning.

He says they've already been asking questions about the situation.

Although they do understand something is wrong, they are now safe and staying with family.

Joel tells us his family is trying to restore a sense of normalcy or the girls and the two had pancakes for breakfast.

He shares that his granddaughters are just beginning an emotional road to recovery.

He points out a resemblance between his granddaughters and their mom, "My daughter might be gone, but if you notice the oldest one, reminds me a lot of my daughter... I see my daughter in her. My daughter might be gone from the Earth, but we're not too far away, not too far away I could feel that."

Detectives say Madeline was shot to death in her home around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Joel Cuevas and his family were reunited with the girls Thursday after Maldonado-Cruz handed them over and turned himself in at the Mexican border in San Ysidro.

Authorities say, his mother helped in negotiations.

Action News captured exclusive video as they arrived at the airport in Visalia before the suspect was booked into jail.

The Kings County Sheriff's office and the district attorney's office are working alongside each other to finalize the criminal report and consider possible charges.

"On Monday we will be looking at the entire case and making a final decision so we should have something by 1 o'clock," says District Attorney Sarah Hacker.

Hacker says she can't comment on this specific case, but points out there are special enhancements for the use of a firearm.

"The use of a handgun with murder can carry an additional 25 to life sentence so 25 to life +25 to life," explains Hacker.

Hacker says in the wake of the tragedy the community and several agencies have come together.

"Our DA's office, the sheriff department child protective services here in Kings County. All of those people contributed and helped get this case where it's at right now," said Hacker.

Madeline would have turned 23 on Valentine's Day.

The family is now planning her funeral and working towards finalizing custody arrangements for the girls.

And as they navigate this difficult time, they say the community's prayers and support have not gone unnoticed.

The suspect will be in court for his arraignment on Monday afternoon.,

Meanwhile, Madeline's family has set up a GoFundMe page for her funeral expenses and anything the girls might need in the future.