Small business Lucky Goldie offers unique pieces of jewelry this holiday season

Bay Area small business, Lucky Goldie, allows customers to design their own unique pieces of jewelry at their new pop-up charm bar for the holidays.

SAN CARLOS, Calif. -- A new pop-up charm bar offers a personalized jewelry experience in the Bay Area. Lucky Goldie launched in April 2024 and gives customers the chance to design jewelry that tells a story.

Owner Anastasia Bolynski said, "It's always fun just to hear people's reactions when they see specific charms. Sometimes it reminds them of their childhood or say if it's like two best friends coming in and they're like, 'Oh remember when we did this?'"

Bolynski hosted a pop up at JoeyRae Boutique in San Carlos and brought dozens of charms and bases for people to customize. Customers pick their charms, position them on the base, and Bolynski creates the piece right there.

While the business is new, Bolynski said she started making jewelry when she was just 10 years old. "I remember me and my mom would always go to trade shows like gem fairs and we built a huge jewelry collection from that."

In a short time, Lucky Goldie has grown in popularity thanks to support from other small businesses.

"Me being here at JoeyRae Boutique, they've been so supportive and they've had me here numerous times and I think we've built a great relationship and I'm always meeting new clients as well and I've gotten opportunities to have pop ups because of the clients as well. It's really important for small businesses to support other small businesses because it builds a community and it helps each other grow," said Bolynski.

With the holidays right around the corner, Lucky Goldie is a festive addition to a party. Bolynski said in addition to pop ups at boutiques like JoeyRae, she does company and holiday parties, but if you miss a pop up you can shop for that perfect holiday gift online here.

Bolynski said her goal with Lucky Goldie is to continue building a community by hosting quarterly parties. The next one is a Girls Night on Friday, Nov. 22. With a ticket, guests can create their own pieces and explore other small business offerings there, too.

For more information, visit their website.