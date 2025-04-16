Small Business Spotlight: Bee Bee's Batter

A breakfast staple is turning into a delicious option for dessert in the North Valley. Bee Bee's Batter has quickly become the life of any party.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bee Bee's Batter has quickly become the life of any party.

Before the Madera-based mini pancake and dessert bar started in July of 2024, owner Bianca Ramirez would make the tasty morsels for her kids.

"They loved it," she said. "They enjoyed it. They started inviting their friends."

That's when she realized she was onto something.

From fresh fruit and nuts to chocolate chips and Oreos, topping and drizzle combinations are endless.

In addition to locally sourced ingredients, Bee Bee's Batter collaborates with local businesses for promotional materials.

Catering trays are available that serve 12-15 people.

Bianca and her husband, Aureliano, tag-team the mini pancake bar setup.

Reach out ot the Bee Bee's Batter Instagram page for options.

"Location, date, number of guests and then I can give them a quote from there," Bianca said.

Customize the menu to add protein pancakes and crepes. Even the umbrella can be changed to match your party theme.

From Quinceneras to weddings, Ramirez says it's rewarding to be a part of someone's special day.

So far, Bee Bee's Batter is available for private events, but she plans to expand to pop-up events.

