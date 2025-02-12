Small Business Spotlight: BrizzFit Training

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Brizzete Lopez, founder of BrizzFit Training, is empowering women to achieve their fitness goals.

"The beauty of it is getting to meet these women, them thinking they're not able to do it and boom, they transform in six weeks," she said.

BrizzFit, on Amador off of Broadway in Downtown Fresno, is creating a community. Lopez says getting a front-row seat to her client's fitness journey success keeps her motivated.

"They train and work out, it helps the mindset and you start feeling better and being surrounded by all of these women makes you believe in yourself," she said.

Sculpt, tone, build muscle; the possibilities are endless as classes motivate you to push your limits.

The mom of four says exercise and mindset are only some of the components, so BrizzFit training programs come with meal plans.

"Eating the right nutrients is good for your body, good for your brain, so we want to make sure the client is on the right track," she said. "Do it for you because if you don't start now, you're going to be in the same situation two to three years from now."

Sign up for classes or individualized training on the BrizzFit Training website.

You can also get a look at the meal plans and how the BrizzFit community keeps each other motivated.

