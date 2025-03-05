Small Business Spotlight: Butterfly Crystals

A local family business is expanding with a second storefront selling crystals in all shapes and sizes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inside Fashion Fair Mall, not far from the food court, you'll come across the newest addition of shopping options: Butterfly Crystals.

"There is this peaceful energy that the rocks give you, I just love the energy," says employee Victoria Hopper.

Crystals of all shapes and sizes line the walls, as well as bracelets, rings, carved animals, plants, incense and more.

The grand opening was on February 28, a dream come true for founder Biane Shahin, who says this business would not be where it is without her family.

"My parents wanted to support me and help open up a store, so we kind of dreamed up the River Park location, and it ended up happening," Shahin said.

This spot is the second location of the family affair.

The first brick-and-mortar opened at the River Park Shopping Center in 2023.

Before that, in 2021, the family was packing Etsy orders of small bags filled with multiple crystals.

It's a small business venture Shahin started as a side hustle amid the pandemic.

"I was posting on TikTok, and a few did good and helped boost the listings," Shahin said. "One of them became a best seller on Etsy."

Hopper is a professor at Fresno State and a part-time employee at Butterfly Crystals, a space she quickly became a fan of when it first opened.

She loves hearing stories from customers who love crystals or want to learn more.

" The people they are buying for are the best stories," she said.

Shahin is only 20 years old and a Criminology Major at Fresno State, but she loves staying busy and connecting with the community.

She says the family has big plans for the store inside Fashion Fair Mall, including a new sign and wall art.

