Small Business Spotlight: Clovis Culinary Center

On the heels of explosive growth from 2024, the Clovis Culinary Center has plans to expand.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- On any day, you can find a community of entrepreneurs prepping, cooking, baking and juicing their next creation.

"We provide both the kitchen space, guidance and support wherever they're at in their business, wherever they're at in their business," says Operations Manager Kris Marshall.

Open seven years in June, the Clovis Culinary Center has served as an incubator for local entrepreneurs starting in the food service industry. It's also turned into a hub for collaboration.

"There's so much variety in the kitchen, like why not support each other," Marshall said. "It's beautiful."

Marshall says the nonprofit and certified commercial kitchen currently has about 100 clients working there

"Overall, we've probably helped more than 300 businesses over the last few years, getting them out in the community, getting them in here and out of here," Marshall said.

In 2024 alone, the Clovis Culinary Center launched 34 new businesses and created 85 full-time jobs.

"I want businesses to come here, grow out of it and grow naturally into their own space, Marshall said.

Last year, five entrepreneurs opened restaurants and 26 expanded their home-based food business.

Located on Ashlan and Willow, the Clovis Culinary Center provides entrepreneurs with business services.

"We sit down, talk about their goals, see what that looks like and find the path for them," Marshall said.

Marshall says the center prides itself on being a stepping stone for up-and-coming businesses -- so much so, they are working on a larger space.

"We are going to grow out of this one -- that's the reality, and I'm so thankful for that," Marshall said.

Be on the look out for classes that serve as fundraisers for the expansion, including pasta making classes.

