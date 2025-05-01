Small Business Spotlight: Dumont Printing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Celebrating 75 years of bringing print to life, Dumont Printing is where quality customer service meets innovation.

"We always try to make the impossible happen," says Dumont Printing President, Susan Moore.

From promotional materials to packaging, even acrylic centerpieces, the company has expanded the ways it caters to clients.

"We do offset printing, digital printing, large format printing," Moore said. "We're a full-service mailer -- lots of promotional items, lots of apparel."

You may have even gotten your college acceptance letter hot off of the Dumont Printing press.

"It's exciting that we get to be a part of that, even if it's behind the scenes," Moore said.

Born and raised in Fresno, Moore graduated from Clovis High School before working her way up to President of Dumont Printing.

"I couldn't do this without my employees, and my employees, they mean a lot to me," she said. "They are my extended family."

The pandemic brought everyone even closer as they took on the challenge of making face shields for the medical industry.

"We had a line where we were building things," she said. "It didn't matter if you were admin or a press operator. You might be working right alongside everyone."

What served as their biggest challenge kept them in operation and pushed the limits on what they were capable of.

(24:35) we were able to turn and break up pieces of equipment and utilize equipment that we had here to cut plastic.

"That's the magic of it: we have an open mind," said employee Florentino Gutierrez. "Whatever it takes as a group, as a team to keep moving together."

Tino has worked at Dumont Printing for nearly three decades, a testament to the employee longevity of an average of 22 years.

In addition to keeping up with environmental regulations and technological advances, you'll see new ways to get your brand noticed.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.