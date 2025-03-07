Small Business Spotlight: Fresno Home and Garden Show

From swim spas to landscaping services, the Fresno Home and Garden Show has proven to be a homeowner's dream.

From swim spas to landscaping services, the Fresno Home and Garden Show has proven to be a homeowner's dream.

From swim spas to landscaping services, the Fresno Home and Garden Show has proven to be a homeowner's dream.

From swim spas to landscaping services, the Fresno Home and Garden Show has proven to be a homeowner's dream.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From swim spas to landscaping services, the Fresno Home and Garden Show has proven to be a homeowner's dream.

Attendees can meet with contractors and speak with experts in a variety of home and garden industries, specializing in interior design, backyard, patio, and exterior artistry.

New to the spring show is locally-owned Smalltown Fab.

"We do custom firepits, custom signage, yard art, address signs, custom home decor, anything you guys can think of in metal," says owner Bobby Keith.

The family-run business is based in the Madera Ranchos, where Keith grew up. Each work of art is hand-painted and or torched.

"If they want to come up with custom decor that they go to a local person instead of going online and ordering from someone else," he said.

Just as important as expanding his customer base, he says this show is a hub for collaboration.

"I'm hoping to gain some visual aspects with different companies that I can also collaborate with," he said.

It's something that Mike Fitzgerald of Mike's Evergreen knows all about.

Mike's Evergreen has been in business for 40 years, but it would be his first time at the Fresno Home and Garden show, doing the landscape competition that would ensure anyone stepping foot at the fairgrounds knew his work year-round.

Now in its 39th year, the Fresno Home and Garden show is the largest event of its kind, showcasing 466 companies this year.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.