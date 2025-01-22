Small Business Spotlight: Fury Labs

From humble beginnings to award-winning wings, Fury Hot Chicken kicked off the new year with a new product designed to complement its menu items.

From humble beginnings to award-winning wings, Fury Hot Chicken kicked off the new year with a new product designed to complement its menu items.

From humble beginnings to award-winning wings, Fury Hot Chicken kicked off the new year with a new product designed to complement its menu items.

From humble beginnings to award-winning wings, Fury Hot Chicken kicked off the new year with a new product designed to complement its menu items.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From humble beginnings to award winning wings, Fury Hot Chicken kicked off the new year with a new product designed to pair well with its menu items.

Hands Lemonade.

"The inspiration behind Hands is we do everything by hand, and our lemonade is our original recipe," says Chief Sales Officer Dee McAlister.

Clean, crisp and ready to drink, Hands "Strangled Berry" Lemonade has officially hit store shelves. Customers at Food 4 Less in Madera got the first sip.

McAlister says it took almost three years to go from concept to fruition, but finding the recipe for success was key. Two additional flavors will join the lineup this spring.

Also coming in spring is a Los Banos location. Soon after that, the plan is to open a Fury Hot Chicken location in Fresno's River Park as soon as Summer 2025.

"We have the keys and everything -- we're already starting with the contractors," McAlister said.

Having held all positions with the Fury company, Dee says the title she's most proud of is Mama.

Fury is her son Marcel's dream. One she's thrilled has been supported by the community.

That support started Fury Labs, the sister company marketing the restaurants and signature Honey-B sauce, honey smoke dry rub and lemonade.

"Looking at all of the hurdles and everything that brought us to this point, it's just been amazing," McAlister said.

If you look at the Fury Worldwide Instagram account, you can see all of the locations where you can purchase the lemonade, honey b sauce and honey smoke dry rub.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.