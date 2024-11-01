Small Business Spotlight: The Grind Martial Arts Academy in Tulare

Inside The Grind Martial Arts Academy on Bardsley Avenue in Tulare, you'll see little ones learning jujitsu and adults learning self-defense moves.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inside The Grind Martial Arts Academy on Bardsley Avenue in Tulare, you'll see little ones learning jujitsu and adults learning self-defense moves.

For owner David Valdez, it's humbling and rewarding to do something daily he is passionate about.

"I have been doing jujitsu for 22 years, so it was just time," he said.

Since 2022, he's offered multiple programs, including the Bully Proof Camp, where students learn more than moves.

"Bigger than any art form, we are martial artists and want discipline, self-respect," Valdez said. "We want kids to have confidence for themselves and the courage to stand up for those that don't have it."

11-year-old Brielle Quirarte, known as "Queen," says she's learned a lot and is thankful her dad signed her up about a year and a half ago.

She's found a passion for jujitsu, competing in regional competitions and is ready to take a stand for herself if needed.

"It's a little bit nerve-racking because I don't want to hurt people; that is not the person I am," she said.

Another option is self-defense classes for adults.

Four women were practicing their moves on Friday morning with self-defense coach Monique Morales, who says these skills can be life-saving.

"You should be able to walk around knowing that you can take care of yourself if need be, and it's so empowering not just as an adult, but as a child," she said.

Valdez's ultimate goal is for everyone who walks into his gym to feel a sense of safety, belonging and respect.

