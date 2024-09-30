Small Business Spotlight: Happie Day Studio

This Fresno Mom has turned her name and eye for photography into a thriving business.

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a studio where creativity meets artistic vision.

You'll find the photographer, Felice Diaz, in the Sun Stereo Warehouse in downtown Fresno.

The name of her studio is her own name translated from Spanish, Happie Day.

Mini-model Olivia is a testament to the picture perfect moments captured daily.

"It's so special to me my mom took us monthly to take pictures when we were younger so its amazing to fulfill that for someone else," Diaz said.

The Valley native loves sharing her craft with the community where she grew up.

From spooky sessions to a softer autumn set, Felice finds something for everyone.

"I love a mom that comes to me with 'I have an idea. I have this outfit can you build something around it?' I'm all for creativity and doing new things," Diaz said.

Just take a look at these mini dressers and vintage gas pumps... she's always on the hunt for unique studio settings.

"I found this on Facebook marketplace, and it was like bright turquoise, and I distressed it so we could make it look old and it could be a cabinet of curiosity," Diaz said showcasing one of her mini dressers.

Life behind the lens started when Diaz had her first son.

"I bought what I thought was the fancy camera at the time at Costco like their starter camera... and i just started taking pictures of my son," Diaz said.

10 years later, the mom of now two boys turned her hobby into a thriving business while training with LA photographer Anna Brandt. She also earned her newborn certification.

"They certify us in safety of course that's like the most important thing when you handle brand-new born babies you want to make sure that they're safe," Diaz said/

Diaz also offers holiday shoots and milestone packages.

"With that you would have access to my client closet," Diaz said. "I also make headbands and cute little things for the babies to wear with their photos."

As for what motivates her creativity.

"They're only that little for so long so capturing that moment is everything," Diaz said.

