Small Business Spotlight: Heirloom Farms

Located five miles outside of Woodville in Tulare County, Heirloom Farms grows 10 varieties of pumpkins on two and a half acres.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- From start to finish, Kaitlin and Brandon Martin make a Fall porch setup look like a breeze.

"I enjoy decorating, he enjoys farming -- it brought our two loves together, and that's how we started," Kaitlin said.

The work begins well before they make it to your porch.

"We plant a little bit early because people seem like they want pumpkins mid-September," Brandon said.

"We started off very small, and it was basically just for us and our families," Kaitlin said.

As more families posted their picture-perfect porches, so began a budding business outside of their day jobs.

"It's enjoyable seeing from start to finish, the fruits of your labor, your actual product being used," Brandon said.

Kaitlin is an educator at Liberty, while Brandon manages a dairy.

About halfway done with harvest, they showed me the ones almost ready, testing the rind, firmess and stem.

When it comes to decorating your porch, there are four packages to choose from, starting at $100 for a 10-pumpkin drop-off plus smaller filler pumpkins.

"We have a couple of add-ons, too," Kaitlin said. "We have corn, we also have hay bales."

If you're opting for an earlier setup, keep the pumpkins away from sprinklers and mud to make them last longer.

Taking orders until supplies last, the Tulare natives say they're proud to follow community tradition when it comes to investing in their region.

Tulare has always been a tight-knit community, especially anything in the ag industry," Brandon said.

Outside of spooky season, you can also take advantage of the fresh-cut flowers and bouquets they have available spring and summer.

