Small Business Spotlight: Jeb's Blueberry Hill

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Antique decor, friendly faces and the smell of fresh waffles greet you the second you step into Jeb's Blueberry Hill.

The sounds from Melvin's guitar are an added bonus.

"That's his guitar right here," says co-owner Armando Martinez. "He leaves it there all the time."

Located on Pollasky Avenue and 4th Street, this is a new location for family-owned Jeb's Blueberry Hill, a restaurant that spent more than a decade on Blackstone and Dakota avenues in Fresno.

"Jeb's is more of a family-friendly dining restaurant, so it fits like a glove coming to Old Town Clovis," says co-owner Rudy Martinez.

"About 70% of our employees are family," Armando said.

Everyone else may as well be, regulars included.

Armando and Ruby say this may be a new location, but the menu sticks to the classics when it comes to Jeb's -- including the famous waffle combo.

"That sells every day, all day," Armando said. "It's half a waffle with a choice of fruit topping, with a sausage patty, country potatoes or hash browns."

Regulars typically upgrade to a whole waffle.

Fresh fruit is used to make the glaze that tops those waffles.

The steak benedict is made with New York steak and topped with poached eggs, house-made hollandaise and avocado.

Whiskey Creek chili beans are topped with cheese and served with toast.

"We're here just to serve the community," Armando said.

Jeb's Blueberry Hill is open seven days a week from 7 am to 2 pm.

