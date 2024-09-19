Small Business Spotlight: Kidcreate Studio

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From watercolors to clay creations, Kidcreate Studio offers classes for students as young as 18 months to 12 years old.

"We do teach teens as well, and we do have a couple of adult classes per month," says manager Leslie Tsuruoka.

Located in the shopping center off of Herndon and Millburn, this is the third California location for the studio.

"We have thousands of art projects for kids to do, and we also work with some resin materials to make keychains," Tsuruoka said.

Classes are 60-90 minutes and workshops, and camps range from two to three hours.

Leslie Tsuruoka and Simrat Bains took on the franchise opportunity to provide a creative outlet for budding artists.

"I wanted to bring this into our community where our kids have the opportunity to express themselves using art," Bains said.

The space also accommodates sensory play, storytime crafts and playgroups.

"We would love for the kids to come and make a mess with us," Bains said. "There's going to be lots of different projects."

Want to add a little sparkle to your next special occasion? You can also rent out the studio for birthday parties. Themes range from "Trolls" to T-Swift.

"We can help them choose a project, we'll help them set up, they'll do the project with the kids then they can set up food and cake," Bains said.

The next camp is set for October 18. Sign-ups for that, classes and camps during Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks are available online.

