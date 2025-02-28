Small Business Spotlight: Lety's Antojitos

On Elm Avenue in Fresno County, you'll find Lety's Antojitos. An Antojito means a "craving," often said in Spanish when craving Mexican snacks.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Elm Avenue in Fresno County, you'll find Lety's Antojitos.

An Antojito means a "craving," often said in Spanish when craving Mexican snacks.

"There is a lot of Hispanic people, and there is a lot of Mexican food, and we provide these antojitos," says owner Jesus Calderon.

The moment you walk through the door, bright-colored walls, piñatas, Mexican candy and authentic Mexican snacks on a menu are spotted, from Mexican street corn to mango with chamoy and fully loaded tostilocos.

Besides snacks, a popular food item is the loaded tortas.

This business was already up and running and recently purchased by Lety and Jesus, who say that becoming the new owners is their American dream come true.

"I feel blessed and excited because this is my first business, and I have a lot of projects and dreams for this little business," Jesus said.

Lety says it was always a dream to prosper and succeed and believes it's never too late.

Before taking on the responsibility, Lety would make desserts and table arrangements for events.

Now, she's happy to stay busy in a storefront that feels like home, offering a little taste of Mexico.

Their son, Jacob, and daughter-in-law, Brianna, are beyond proud and ready to support.

Brianna says there is something special in the antojitos made by Lety, encouraging the community to stop by.

Lety's Antojitos' grand opening is on Friday at 4 pm. They are open seven days a week.

