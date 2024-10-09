Small Business Spotlight: Livin' Local Marketplace

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shopping small can be a part of your big times at the Fresno Fair.

The Livin' Local Marketplace showcases local business owners' custom creations, clothes and candy.

Cosmic Munchies is one of 38 local vendors featured in the celebration of Central California artisans.

Co-owner Lindsy Wolfe says they specialize in freeze-dried candy and produce.

"It's a means of preservation, but it also changes up the texture of the food," says Wolfe.

Based in the foothills just outside Tollhouse, Wolfe and her boyfriend Morgan started by freeze-drying produce from their farm.

"We would freeze dry all of our produce because we couldn't ever use them before they would go bad," says Wolfe.

Once freeze-dried Skittles started trending on TikTok, their business took off. They've tried everything from freeze-dried jello and applesauce to Skittles and Jolly Ranchers.

It's a challenge to get the items to survive the process.

"It's been very defeating at times, but also, the reaction on people's faces when they try it for the first time has been the most rewarding," says Wolfe.

These fully stocked shelves are a testament to their trial and error.

The samples offered have been a hit with customers.

"Especially the little kids. Just like their faces light up when they eat a gummy worm, but it looks and feels like a Cheeto puff," says Wolfe.

Other vendors are first-timers.

Artistic Apparel owner Trinay Walker is making her debut.

The Visalia native launched her clothing and t-shirt design business two months ago.

"We want to cater to every audience, ranging from adults to babies and infants; we have onesies and hats," says Walker.

Flannels and t-shirts boast witty sayings and Walker's designs.

"It's just nice to see my crafts bring happiness to people," says Walker.

You can shop the Livin Local Marketplace during fair hours through next Monday.

