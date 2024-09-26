Small Business Spotlight: Mariposa Pops

A young entrepreneur is quickly making a name for himself as the coolest kid in town, thanks to his thriving popsicle business.

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- He may only be in 6th grade, but Jaxton Stalder has been perfecting his popsicle recipes for years.

"They're made of fresh fruit, and there are no unnatural sweeteners or colorings. We hand pull them and pour them, and then we blend up the fruit," explains Jaxton.

He adds, "It takes, to make about 200 or so, an hour to two hours, and then we come back the next day and pull them and make more that same day."

You can find Mariposa pops at farmers' markets in Mariposa, popups, and private events.

With 50 flavors and counting, Mariposa pops are so enticing they even got a nod from Hollywood.

"Mario Lopez tried my spicy pineapple popsicles, and he swore on camera because it was so hot," said Jaxton.

He adds, "It's really fun to interact with the customers. It's really exciting because the expression is always really happy."

But this isn't his first business that's helped people cool off; he started at the age of 5 with a lemonade stand to earn some extra money to buy a Lego set.

But the entrepreneurial spirit stuck with him even after he made enough money to buy his set.

His mom, Izzi, said, "He's learned so much math from counting change back and interacting with people. He actually hired another kid this year to run his booth when he's not in town and going camping."

Jaxton makes his pops at the Clovis Culinary Center. With a growing following, he hopes to be able to sell out of shops in the Mariposa area.

"I'm so grateful for everyone that's come around. Even the first day he opened, the line was down the street to order pops, so I've been so grateful for everybody supporting him," says his mom, Izzi.