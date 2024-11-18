Small Business Spotlight: Noc Box Coffee Studio

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Noc Box Coffee Studio owner Chase Benedetti is creating connections through quality coffee and conversation.

Celebrating one year in business, you can now find Noc Box at Enzo's table off Shepherd and Willow in northeast Fresno.

"We were really lucky to find a stationary spot to serve consistent coffee and gather a consistent customer base," Benedetti said.

Menu staples include the Honey amaretto.

"It's the best drink on the menu," Benedetti said.

The Fresno native sources local ingredients and coffee beans.

Much like the name of the coffee studio, there's a secret menu for those in the know.

"A Hazelnut Hug, which is beautiful," Benedetti said. "It's just chocolate hazelnut syrup espresso, milk and a little garnish of chocolate shavings on top."

The Fresno State Grad creates his menu with friends and family, hosting tastings months before drinks make the menu.

"We go through a lot of trial and error before we actually put it on the menu," he said.

The plan is to expand hours before eventually opening up a brick-and-mortar.

For now, Noc Box is open Friday through Monday at Enzo's Table. Follow their Instagram for their hours and a sneak peek at the menu.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.