Small Business Spotlight: Refined Beauty

A medical spa in northeast Fresno is celebrating it's grand re-opening with new services aimed at boosting collagen and confidence.

A medical spa in northeast Fresno is celebrating it's grand re-opening with new services aimed at boosting collagen and confidence.

A medical spa in northeast Fresno is celebrating it's grand re-opening with new services aimed at boosting collagen and confidence.

A medical spa in northeast Fresno is celebrating it's grand re-opening with new services aimed at boosting collagen and confidence.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After years of making patients look and feel their best, Refined Beauty is celebrating a new beginning and larger space.

"I started it about three and a half years ago in my husband's dental practice, just with one room," says Physician Assistant Jessica Ohanesian.

Ohanesian specializes in collagen stimulation and facial balancing.

"It's very much like a concierge luxury experience here at Refined Beauty," she said.

The working mom, wife and author says she's focused on transforming lives with skin health-focused aesthetics that build confidence.

"They are very hard-working women in general, and they just deserve to invest in themselves and do something that makes them feel good," she said.

Located in the office space off of First Street and Santa Ana, Refined Beauty focuses on functional medicine and wellness, offering a variety of treatments.

Refined Beauty also offers botox, fillers, facials and aesthetic ultrasound.

"If someone has migrated filler or if something is off with their face, I can ultrasound their face and dissolve that filler in real time," Ohanesian said.

With the glimpse skin analysis tool, you can get a deeper look at your skin pre and post-treatment.

"It looks at your skin hydration, skin age, texture, pores and sun damage," Ohanesian said.

Refined Beauty is open Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Visit their website to book an appointment.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.