Small Business Spotlight: Sound for the People

You may have noticed sound bath experiences growing in popularity, but you don't have to look far to experience one for yourself.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charah Coleman is the driving force and artist behind "Sound for the People," a community-based sound bath experience.

"A sound bath is an easier way to meditate," she said. "You have something that tethers you to this world with sound. Instead of just sitting in silence, you listen to meditative instruments."

Using singing bowls, chimes and a gong, Charah brought this group together to calm the daily stressors that activate the body's fight or flight response.

"We have these triggers all over us out in the wild -- at work, at home and because our bodies don't know the difference, it's important to make these intentional spaces where we're finding peace," Coleman said.

Chara says each note of each singing bowl has a different vibration that resonates with various parts of the body.

"The gong, it has a different intention and just designed to retrigger different parts of your brain and different parts of your body," she said. "Once you start doing that as a practice or going to a sound bath, you're embedding a seed that your brain can go back to later."

Certified in Applied Compassion from Stanford, the Orange County native moved to Fresno for school, where she got a masters at Fresno State.

Since then, she's been using her craft across the state and even abroad.

Each sound bath is curated to the needs of those booking.

In addition to private group bookings, Sound for the People hosts community events including this weekend, March 29, at the Forestiere Gardens to kick off spring.

Tours start at 5:30 pm, and the sound bath is at 7 pm.

Check out her Instagram for more events and how to book for your group.

