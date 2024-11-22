Small Business Spotlight: Vonda's Gifts & Bridal

Comfort is key when it comes to the experience you'll get shopping at Vonda's Fine Gifts & Bridal.

Comfort is key when it comes to the experience you'll get shopping at Vonda's Fine Gifts & Bridal.

Comfort is key when it comes to the experience you'll get shopping at Vonda's Fine Gifts & Bridal.

Comfort is key when it comes to the experience you'll get shopping at Vonda's Fine Gifts & Bridal.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Comfort is key when it comes to the experience you'll get shopping at Vonda's Fine Gifts & Bridal.

"It's warm, it's homey, we have sort of something for all of the senses," says Co-Owner Trina Summins. "We serve food, we have music, it smells good from all of the candles and potpourri."

When shopping for a special occasion you're celebrating or in search of home accents to change your decor, Vonda's in north Fresno's Villagio Shopping Center has become a Valley staple.

"This is obviously seasonal right now," Summins said. "When we're not in the Christmas spirit, we also have lots of beautiful lines like Jan Barboglio, Simon Pierce and Vietri."

Co-owner and Vonda's daughter, Summins says they've always been close but running the shop together made their bond as strong as the legacy they've created over the last four decades.

"My dad, who was the ultimate supportive husband, decided his wife was so talented he went out and bought her a flower shop," Summins said.

Trina hand-picks each item in the store.

Displays throughout the store offer shoppers holiday decor inspiration.

"Kind of give you an idea of what you can do with what you have and add little things to make it pop," Summins said.

From toffee to taffy, the edible gifts are so beautiful they can enhance your setup.

Throughout the holidays, the store celebrates a different tradition each week, with giveaways and special events that have made Vonda's a shopping destination.

"Going from a tiny little store that didn't do much business at all and had one or two employees, to now having a staff of 15 and is doing a lot of business, it feels good," Summins said.

Right now, the store is celebrating the tradition of Christmas caroling. Each $100 purchase comes with a free book of carols.

After Thanksgiving, you can enjoy extended holiday hours.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.