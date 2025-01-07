Small businesses targeted in string of burglaries involving vehicles across Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a string of break-ins at small businesses across the city.

A Fresno tobacco warehouse became the latest business to be targeted in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries on Monday.

A Fresno tobacco warehouse became the latest business to be targeted in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries on Monday.

A Fresno tobacco warehouse became the latest business to be targeted in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries on Monday.

A Fresno tobacco warehouse became the latest business to be targeted in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries on Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno tobacco warehouse became the latest business to be targeted in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries early Monday morning.

Just after 4 am, Fresno police were called to Pontiac Way near Ann Avenue after eight thieves broke into OK Sales tobacco warehouse.

"Some of the surveillance video that we have reviewed so far shows a white Lexus and a Dodge Charger at the in location," said Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba-Vega.

The investigation also shows through the video that was observed that one of the vehicles rammed the fence at that location, at that business. Several subjects and exited the vehicles, went inside the business, and grabbed boxes."

Surveillance shows the burglars with semi-automatic handguns, grabbing boxes filled with cigarettes.

Trueba-Vega said the Lexus had a Bay Area license plate.

"Our detectives handle these cases like homicides. They look at everything, they look at the surveillance, they look at any witnesses that might've been in the area, any any physical evidence that might be at the location," said Trueba-Vega.

This is the second break-in for OK Sales.

Trueba-Vega says in the early morning hours of December 20th, a vehicle slammed into the roll up door at the business.

Roughly ten men were caught on surveillance grabbing boxes of tobacco.

Leonard, the owner of the shoe retailer KICKS at Campus Pointe, said his business was burglarized a little after 2 am on December 23rd.

The shop has been boarded up since the crime.

The Fresno State Police Department says that the video surveillance shows several individuals running in and out of KICKS for two to three minutes, grabbing merchandise.

Leonard said his store is out of service until further notice due to the burglary.

"I want to offer a challenge to the city. If people are able to tell me, because somebody out there knows. Whether it's a family member or a friend or just overheard. If someone knows who's doing these break-ins, I'm willing to challenge the county, and if they bring them Information in, man, I'll give them a pair of shoes every month," said Leonard.

Detectives are still trying to determine if the burglaries involving vehicles are related.

Action News did reach out to the owner of OK Sales. He declined our request for comment.

Detectives encourage anyone with information on either burglary to reach out to police.

You can contact Leonard at KICKS by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.