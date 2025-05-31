Small group protests transgender athlete at Clovis track meet

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fans and family made their way into Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon for the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships.

Dozens of cops were stationed by entryways and patrolled parking lots in anticipation of any protests.

AB Hernandez, a transgender athlete from Southern California who won titles in the triple and long jump at the CIF Southern Section, is competing this weekend.

Hernandez's participation has drawn criticism from across the state, country, and even from the white house.

Even led to a change in rules to allow more cisgender athletes to participate in the championships.

Groups protested at previous events she's competed in.

With the national attention, CIF brought in extra officers.

Clovis local and LGBTQ advocate Stetler Brown says any protests are a distraction from the event.

We were told AB's family specifically requested that anyone showing up in support of her not wear any Pride gear and to just cheer from the stands.

"We need to support all athletes, and this truly taking away from the point of the weekend, which is to celebrate athletic achievement," said Brown.

"I hope that the family's wishes are respected, and if any people choose to come out, they are here for the athletes."

The designated "Free Speech Zone" on the ground stood empty.

This is the third event Hernandez has participated in that she's protested.

She says she has issues with how the CIF has handled this.

"And they changed the one time where they said they'd let the girls come again, and now two first-place medals, so it's almost like a bad game of chicken," said Mary Davis, a protester.

"If this is going to continue and this population is going to increase, then consider a third category or co-ed category or something like that."

Further outside, a small group gathered at an intersection, receiving some support from drivers.

