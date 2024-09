Sno Cafe set to open first brick and mortar store in Clovis this weekend

CLOVIS, Calif. -- A local food truck specializing in shaved ice creations is set to open it's first brick and mortar location this weekend.

Following a decade of serving frozen treats, the Sno Cafe held its grand opening at its new location on Nees and Willow in Clovis.

The business is now looking forward to welcoming customers to its new space and will be open from 12 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

The store will also be open from 12 to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday.