SoCal Strong: How Californians are coming together to support each other during the fires 

This Sunday at 6:30pm, Marc Brown leads ABC7's "SoCal Strong" special, celebrating how Southern Californians are coming together during the fires.

While the fires that ravaged Southern California left many without homes, the community's swift support for one another proved just how strong SoCal really is.

This Sunday at 6:30pm, ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor Marc Brown hosts a "SoCal Strong" special live from Altadena, taking a look at all the ways Southern Californians are coming together to help.

From pop-up clothing and donation drives to fostering displaced animals, neighbors are helping neighbors any way they can.

Places like the Santa Anita racetrack, small boutiques in Santa Monica, and even an iconic neighborhood theater in Eagle Rock are setting up spaces to donate clothes, food, and supplies.

Johanna Moonan, owner of a Montana Avenue dress rental shop, transformed her store into a makeshift donation center.

"I do know that what we have is such an incredible community of people who just want in any way to help," she said.

