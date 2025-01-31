Son of fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Junior almost 2 years old

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday marks two years since Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Junior was killed in the line of duty.

We're getting a new look at the son he never met.

Karla Alvarez, the mother of Maximus Gonzalo Carrasco, reached out to Action News to share an update on the family.

Mom says Max loves anything with wheels, especially monster trucks.

He can count to 10 and has a sweet and daring personality!

He'll turn two years old in February.

Karla says although this is a difficult time of year, Max brings joy to the family.

She says the family is grateful for all the love and support the community has shown them over the past two years.

