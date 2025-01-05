Reedley High hosts 2nd annual Gonzalo Carrasco Memorial basketball tournament

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley High School played host to the 2nd Annual Gonzalo Carrasco Memorial basketball tournament on Saturday.

The tournament honors the memory of the former Reedley High basketball player and Selma police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty back in January of 2023.

Pirates' Athletic Director Darren Minami says the tournament is a tribute to one of their community's finest.

"Hearing the tragic news a few years ago, it just felt like the right thing to do," Minami said.

"We just hope for it to continue to grow as we honor Gonzalo's life."

Before his time as athletic director, Minami was Carrasco's head basketball coach with the Reedley boys basketball team.

Gonzalo's former teammate and event organizer, Frankie Bustamante, shared his thoughts on another tournament in his best friend's honor.

"We want to honor him in the best way possible and what better way to do that with the sport we fell in love with," Bustamante said.

In the tournament's championship game, Fresno High would defeat Golden West 52-50 to claim the tournament's second annual trophy.

Minami tells Action News that part of the tournament proceeds will go to the Reedley Police Department's Explorer Program, which helps students looking to make a career in law enforcement.

