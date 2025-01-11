Central Valley crews out on the frontlines of the Southern California wildfires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews from Merced, Fresno, Clovis, Sanger, Tulare, Visalia, and other Central California communities are on the frontlines in Los Angeles, helping to fight one of the worst fire disasters the state has ever seen.

Firefighters on the ground in Altadena tell Action News progress is being made on the Eaton Fire as their efforts shift to a different plan of attack.

"The fire has already moved through there, so they're more concerned about any putting out any smoldering embers so they don't get any wind kicking up which they're expecting more winds in the next couple of days," says Chief Michael Canales, Reedley Fire Department.

Reedley Fire Crews were stationed near the Hurst Fire on Friday, on standby to be out in a moment's notice.

"They need to be able to respond within 2 to 3 minutes if they're called to either go and assist engines on that fire or they make a dispatch to one of the other fires," says Chief Canales.

Cal Fire Fresno County says they sent a 'significant portion' of its resources to battle the infernos.

156 people of their about 400-person force, as well as eleven engines, two bulldozers, and six hand crews. The Cal Fire Fresno Air Attack base also sent help from the sky.

Resources from across the Central Valley are now being moved around to fill in the gaps. For example, Madera and Mariposa came down to help Fresno as they sent resources down South. As well as fire planes from Porterville are now stationed in at the Fresno Air Attack Base.

"Kings County Fire has a bulldozer covering the Coalinga County station, and Fresno County Fire has a bulldozer covering the Sanger station," says Juan Navarro, Battalion Chief Cal Fire Fresno County.

Water Tenders like the one sent from Reedley are vital in the firefight.

"What I've heard is they are still having a very hard time with getting water supplied to a lot of the hydrants within the different city systems, so that's where the water tenders are very important to be able to fill those engines that are on the line suppressing the fire actively," Says

At this point, Cal Fire is still anticipating orders to send even more people, including their Search and Rescue Team.

"If the orders come in and they are deployed, they'll be going down there and assisting with finding missing persons or assisting with damage inspection and getting them back to the incident commanders at each incident so they can get a total count of how many structures are destroyed and then rescue any individuals that may be missing," says Navarro.

This mutual aid is critical, especially due to the unpredictable nature of the wind and the spread of fire.

"I wouldn't expect our crew to come home anytime soon," says Navarro.

Typically, an assignment for crews lasts about two weeks, but this can be extended.

Fire leaders say when there are events in Southern California, Valley crews typically stay there longer than say crews from out of state because it is more logistically and cost efficient.

