Speaker Rivas removes two Valley Republicans, one Democrat from Assembly committees

A shakeup at the State Capitol has stripped several lawmakers of their original committees, including two Valley Republicans.

A shakeup at the State Capitol has stripped several lawmakers of their original committees, including two Valley Republicans.

A shakeup at the State Capitol has stripped several lawmakers of their original committees, including two Valley Republicans.

A shakeup at the State Capitol has stripped several lawmakers of their original committees, including two Valley Republicans.

A shakeup at the State Capitol has stripped several lawmakers of their original committees, including two Valley Republicans.

Assemblymember David Tangipa learned late Friday that Speaker Robert Rivas removed him from three committees, including his role as Vice Chair of the Insurance Committee.

"I haven't even had the chance to sit on some of these committees yet," he said on Monday.

"We haven't even had hearings yet."

Rivas picked Republican Greg Wallis to replace Tangipa.

The speaker also added a seat to the committee, tapping a Democrat to fill it.

"Maybe it's (that) I'm too energetic," Tangipa said.

"Maybe it's (that) I'm too loud. But that's what I was elected to."

The South Valley's Alexandra Macedo is also caught up in the changes. Rivas removed her from four committees.

Macedo posted on X that it happened "with no explanation."

She and Tangipa will now serve on the Water, Parks, and Wildlife Committee in addition to other assignments.

"I don't have any vice chair positions, which is not normal," Tangipa said.

"The minority party typically picks who gets to be the vice chair for a lot of these committees. But even when the Assembly minority leader, our Republican leader, was not even informed."

Committees and their leaders are key to state government. They help decide which bills will advance and which will be held up.

A spokesperson for Rivas tells Action News, "The speaker routinely addresses committee needs throughout the year, and his goal is always to ensure members are in optimal roles to collaborate effectively and deliver for Californians."

Former Republican Assemblywoman Connie Conway called the changes "unusual" and said they seem retaliatory.

In their first weeks on the job, Macedo and Tangipa have already been outspoken, criticizing the governor's plan to "Trump-proof" the state and calling out the High-Speed Rail Authority.

"No matter what committee I'm on, no matter what committee I'm not on, I'm going to work at 100 miles per hour," Tangipa said. "I'm going to make sure I keep the same energy because I'm not going to change one way or the other."

Rivas also removed Valley Democrat Esmeralda Soria from the Housing and Community Development committee.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.