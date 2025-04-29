The collaboration marks the first time Disney+ has premiered a show inside of a video game.

'Star Wars' and Fortnite join forces for exclusive in-game premiere of 'Tales of the Underworld'

LOS ANGELES -- We've got a crossover that's totally out of this world (...galaxy)!

Epic and Disney are joining forces in their most expansive "Star Wars" collaboration in Fortnite to date.

Not only does the collaboration mark the first entirely "Star Wars"-themed Battle Royale Season, also for the first time, Disney+ is debuting a series in-game!

The upcoming animated series "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld" will launch May 2 on Fortnite, two days ahead of its Disney+ launch.

Sean Shoptaw, Executive Vice President, Disney Games & Digital Entertainment, said the launch is "giving fans and players an exciting first look at the kinds of experiences they can expect as we shape a new future together. We're building the next era of digital entertainment, where fans can play, watch, create and connect - and we're just beginning to tap into what's possible."

Players can watch the first two episodes May 2, beginning at 10 a.m. ET on the "Star Wars" Watch Party island.

"Tales of the Underworld" comes from long-time Lucasfilm creative Dave Filoni. It's an anthology series of animated shorts focusing "on the criminal underbelly of the 'Star Wars' galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law."

Watch the trailer in the player above.

Also coming to Fornite May 2 is Fortnite: GALACTIC BATTLE, which "introduces new 'Star Wars' content and gameplay to Battle Royale each week. Fans can play as Darth Jar Jar or Emperor Palpatine, while piloting ships like X-wings and TIE Fighters. The season will culminate in an epic in-game live event, Death Star Sabotage."

A still of the First Order Stormtrooper Outfit from the "Star Wars" and Fortnite crossover Epic Games/Disney

Plus, players can now link their Epic Games and MyDisney accounts to unlock a First Order Stormtrooper Outfit. Learn more here.

"Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld" premieres May 2 on Fortnite and May 4 on Disney+.

