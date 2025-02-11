Madera Community Hospital to undergo inspections as they move closer to re-opening

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community Hospital is set to undergo a series of health inspections conducted by a team from the state health department.

These inspections will serve as a crucial step in the hospital's process as they move towards reopening.

The hospital's new CEO announced in a Facebook post that the survey will last a week as teams will review facilities, supplies and equipment.

After suddenly closing its doors more than two years ago, community members in Madera are eager to have a health care center back in their town.

Many patients have been forced to seek care in Fresno and Clovis during this extended period.

Over the past year, the hospital has been remodeled and equipped with new staff.

The CEO says passing the inspections should give the hospital the clearance it needs to reopen.

