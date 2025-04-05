State Route 99 Tagus Rehab Project completed in Tulare County

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of drivers will now get to drive off a newly renovated off-ramp in Tulare County.

"From city leaders to county leaders to my state partners and federal delegates, when we go talk to you about projects, as you can see, we don't just talk the talk, we deliver," said TCAG Board of Governors Rudy Mendoza.

Friday morning, local and State officials celebrated the completion of the State Route 99 Tagus Rehab Project.

Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel says the $88.9 million project provides a six-lane freeway for a portion of the 99.

A vision that has taken years of planning and dedication.

It means a lot to residents who depend on those roads.

"In 2012, we began our first widening project from Goshen to Kingsburg, and now we are working our way down, widening the vast majority of the 33 miles that go through Tulare County. So today is another 4.6 miles, so for a kid from Tulare, that means a lot," said Pete Vander Poel.

The project's impact is much greater than meets the eye, especially since over a third of the country's vegetables and over three-quarters of the country's fruits and nuts are grown in the San Joaquin Valley.

"Farmers transporting their crops, truckers delivering essential goods and families commuting to school and work. By widening this section of the road, we are making long overdue improvements that will benefit everyone who depends on it," said Congressman David Valadao.

Benefits include more lanes, which Caltrans says will increase safety for drivers. However, this is just a portion of the work to be completed, with much more on the way.

"There are a lot of additional projects coming forward in the coming months and years on the 99 - CHP would like to stress a few key points...we are asking the public to be alert and stay aware of your surroundings," said CHP Captain Scott Goddard.

The widening project will continue in Tulare County for the next two years.

