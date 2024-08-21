Storm could bring first snow of season in Fresno County this weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An incoming storm has the potential to bring the first snow of the season to Fresno County this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Hanford reports that the storm is expected to bring cooler temperatures, creating a chance for a dusting of snow in the highest elevations of the Sierra Nevada on Friday into Saturday.

The latest data from the NWS show around a 10% to 30% chance of snow for the highest elevations from Yosemite to Fresno County.

Snow levels are around 8,000 feet.

By Friday, temperatures are expected to dive below the historical average to around 80 degrees in Central California.

The cooldown is expected to linger through the weekend before triple-digits return next weekend.