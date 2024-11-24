Storm leaves damage, creates road hazards throughout the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rain poured down in Merced on Friday night before the storm made its way down the Central Valley to Fresno early Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says officers have responded to calls regarding debris falling on vehicles and roadways since the storm reached Fresno County.

The wet weather also raises the risk of spinouts and crashes.

"This is our really first major storm. So again, getting all that oil, debris on the roadways that's making the roadways a little more slippery for our commuters," Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol says.

The CHP has increased the number of officers patrolling ahead of the holiday with more drivers expected to be on the road. Authorities are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

This afternoon, drivers traveling through Bullard and First in northeast Fresno had to slow down because the sidewalk and one of the lanes were completely covered in water.

It's something Fresno resident Grace Klassen is watching out for.

"Definitely taking my time on the roads. It seems like some of these drains are blocked and creating large puddles,"Klassen said.

We caught up with Mayor Jerry Dyer at the One Table Fresno community meal and coat giveaway Saturday morning.

The event was moved indoors because of the wet weather.

Dyer says city crews have been keeping an eye out for any other potential issues caused by this round of showers as they prepare for more in the coming days.

"We just want to make sure neighborhoods are kept safe throughout Fresno regardless how much rain we receive this weekend,"Mayor Dyer says.

Officials say it's important to avoid driving through standing water because you never know what could be underneath.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.