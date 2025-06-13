Stray dog found shot and injured in Madera County highlights growing crisis

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small stray dog, found clinging to life in the North Valley, is now receiving urgent medical care. Megan Bowe, founder of Bowe's Animal Rescue, says this case highlights the growing crisis of stray animals in Madera County.

"We do what we can. We save what we can. And even though it's not enough for the animals, it's enough for that dog," said Megan Bowe.

On May 10th, Benny was found in an orchard in dire condition.

Bowe's Animal Rescue took him in, hoping it wasn't too late.

An X-ray showed injuries from birdshot ammo.

"His front legs were shattered due to the bullets, and he had a fracture in his chest, and his back right foot had a broken toe with bullet fragments in it," said Bowe.

Bowe says two other little dogs were found with Benny.

The nonprofit currently has 8 dogs under their care and has helped over 400 dogs since 2017, funded by donations.

Bowe says their mission is to help dogs who would not get support otherwise.

Madera City and County depend on the Madera County Animal Shelter.

Ludwing Casillas at the shelter says they can take in about 150 animals and are constantly working with nonprofits and shelters to reunite lost animals or find homes for those in need, and says it can be a lot.

"It is overwhelming. We try to help everyone in need, and sometimes we do ask for fosters and rescue groups to help us, and they do an amazing job alleviating that stress," said Ludwig Casillas.

Casillas says their door is always open, but Bowe says more should be done within the community.

"There are so many dogs and we can't help them all. We are drowning in an ocean of dogs," said Bowe.

If you'd like to help Benny in his recovery, you can follow his journey on Facebook or donate to his GoFundMe campaign.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, X and Instagram.