Students part of mural project for 2024 Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair is more than a month away, and local students are helping showcase the event with art.

Local muralists and students are creating 10 murals to be displayed at the fair this year.

Student groups from Fresno County took part in painting sessions at the fairgrounds on Sunday.

Some of the designs feature horse racing, carnival rides and locally grown produce.

The husband and wife muralist team say they are thankful to be part of this project.

This new mural project is meant to showcase the talent and collaboration in our community.

The art will be showcased at the fairgrounds starting this September.