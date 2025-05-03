Students weigh in on school policies as part of VUSD Superintendent's Advisory Committee

Students are getting a say about what happens on campus and in the classroom in the Visalia Unified School District.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students are getting a say about what happens on campus and in the classroom in the Visalia Unified School District.

Diego Media-Gutierrez is a Senior at El Diamante High.

He's also the ASB President and one of the dozens students who make up the Superintendent's Advisory Committee.

"We talk over a lot of school policy." Medina-Gutierrez said.

Superintendent Kirk Shrum created the committee when he first arrived in the district three years ago.

He says he wanted to hear directly from students.

"The topics are wide ranging. Everything from 'Tell me things that you think it's important to know about the school.' 'What's going well?' 'What's things we can improve?' All the way to helping design the strategic plan." Shrum said.

The group meets on a monthly basis.

Because of feedback from the students, over the last year they moved from virtual meetings to some in-person meetings at the district office.

Shrum says students are from all 42 sites across the district and they are outspoken.

"They are energized. They are not shy about telling me what they think." Shrum said.

Medina-Gutierrez says one of the major topics they've discussed this year was cell phone policies on campus.

"So it was just really great seeing, like, the different perspectives from like each students." Medina Gutierrez said. "Some students advocated for a stricter policy, and then other students active advocated for a little bit more lenient."

He says they also discussed ways to better recognize students for their achievements.

Student input was implemented recently as VUSD released its five-year strategic plan.

One of the three themes includes empowering students, engaging families and the community.

Specifically directing the district to "Establish student acknowledgement systems that honor and recognize a broad range of student achievement."

Medina-Gutierrez says he's grateful to see the district take their feedback and apply it.

"I think it's really great that the district, like the district level, they really do care about their students." Medina-Gutierriez said. "I think that's great because it's kind of hard to make change at the school level and I just think it's great that they're having this at the district level."

The superintendent says he's always looking for ways to improve the committee so he will be seeking constructive criticism from those who are part of it.

